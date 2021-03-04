Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Century Communities worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of CCS opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

