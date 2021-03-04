Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 99.2% in February

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

