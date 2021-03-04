Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 18.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.13 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

