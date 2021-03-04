Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.39 million.

Shares of CERT traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

