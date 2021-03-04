Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Down 6.1%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 4,257,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 2,051,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $992.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cerus by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerus by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

