Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Upgraded at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$230.40 million and a PE ratio of 19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.75. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$4.73 and a 1-year high of C$15.14.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

