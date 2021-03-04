CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

