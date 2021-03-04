CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

GIB stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CGI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

