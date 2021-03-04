CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded at Edward Jones

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.35.

CGI stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,801. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.69. The company has a market cap of C$24.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

