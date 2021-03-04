Chainlink (LINK) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.23 billion and $1.91 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.