Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 3,100,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,346,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $13,402,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.