Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

