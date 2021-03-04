Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 227,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,544 shares during the quarter. Charah Solutions accounts for about 8.3% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 8.26% of Charah Solutions worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

CHRA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,718. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.