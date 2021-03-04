Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.80 $98.08 million $1.64 8.97

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.69%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

