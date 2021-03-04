Chargepoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of CHPT opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Chargepoint has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

