Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 14.5%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares fell 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $24.21. 7,696,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,198,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

