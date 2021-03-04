Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Down 16.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares fell 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.15. 5,939,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,754,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

