Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

