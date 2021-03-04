Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

