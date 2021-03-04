Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,798,000. Eaton Vance accounts for about 14.2% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Eaton Vance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of EV stock remained flat at $$73.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

