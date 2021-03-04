Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,000. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 11.8% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Slack Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,716 shares of company stock worth $8,240,906 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 351,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

