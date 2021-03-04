Chicago Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 156,300 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,000. RealPage makes up about 10.9% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $68,222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,145. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

