Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000. Navistar International accounts for about 4.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Navistar International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Navistar International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,463. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

