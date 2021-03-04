Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.52 Million Investment in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000. Eidos Therapeutics accounts for 8.4% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Eidos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIDX stock remained flat at $$122.21 during midday trading on Thursday. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

