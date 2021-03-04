Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,000. HMS comprises 9.4% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of HMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in HMS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HMS by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 167,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 27,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,503. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

