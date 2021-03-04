Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Seacor comprises about 1.9% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Seacor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,124,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $10,841,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $10,106,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE CKH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,248. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

