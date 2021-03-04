Chimpion Trading 6% Lower This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00006534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $97.48 million and approximately $441,554.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

