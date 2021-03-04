China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.38. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

