China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the January 28th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

