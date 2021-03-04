China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLEU stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

