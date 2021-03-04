ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $26.53 on Thursday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

