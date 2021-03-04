ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 16%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares were down 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 3,700,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,449,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

CDXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.