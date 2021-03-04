Chromia Price Up 58.3% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and $93.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

