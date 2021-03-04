Chrono.tech Price Tops $7.06 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 116.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $5.02 million and $46,618.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00015017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

