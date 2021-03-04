Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $146,648.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00765832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00044531 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

