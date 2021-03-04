Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $65,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of CB traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $166.85. 57,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

