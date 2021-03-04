Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $234.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $246.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

