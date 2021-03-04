CIBC Boosts NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

NVA stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.19. 2,536,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

