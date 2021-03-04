CIBC Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,263. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

