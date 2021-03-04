CIBC Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.24.

ARESF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 5,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

