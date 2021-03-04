CIBC Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.15. 642,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,384. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,525.00.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

