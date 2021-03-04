CIBC Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.75. 210,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$31.74.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

