CIBC Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday.

LRCDF traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

