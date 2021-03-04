CIBC Upgrades TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to Neutral

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRSWF. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

TRSWF stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 16,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

