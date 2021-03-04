Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

CDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 115,346 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.