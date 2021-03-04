Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,124. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.