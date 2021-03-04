Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

