Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.