Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,374,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 210.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.