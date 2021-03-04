Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

